Hat’s the way to do it

Staff at Anglia UK have put their heads together to raise some £250 for charity.

The Pinchbeck-based team took part in Wear a Hat day to raise money for Brain Tumour Research.

In addition to donating £1 to wear a hat, the team also raised money through baking cakes, selling merchandise and taking part in a special competition.

Alison Royal, of Anglia, said: “It was a great day. Everyone really threw themselves in to it and we had lots of fun.”

The team is now looking forward to the next fund raiser – a 5k Pretty Muddy run at Stamford on Saturday 3 June to raise money for Cancer Research. Donations can be made online at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/UKAnglia