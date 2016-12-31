Government to look at plan for digestion plant near Spalding

The final decision on whether a feedstock-to-fertiliser plant will be built on land between Spalding and Bourne lies with the Government, it has been revealed.

South Holland District Council meets next week to vote on plans for an anaerobic digestion plant in Tongue End, near Baston, with the case set to be ultimately decided by Communities Secretary Sajid Javid.

The plans by Deeping St Nicholas farming business W.D. Branton and Willow Tree Potatoes Ltd have sparked controversy, with more than 350 people objecting to it on the grounds of smell, noise, traffic, safety and landscape issues.

But a report prepared for the district council’s planning committee ahead of next Wednesday’s meeting recommends approval, subject to HGVs being prevented from travelling through Tongue End.

The report said: “Anaerobic digestion is a biological process where organic material is broken down by bacteria, in the absence of oxygen, to produce biogas (a mixture of methane, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, hydrogen sulphide and water vapour) and biofertiliser (liquid and solid fraction digestate).

“The biogas can be used either as gas for fuel or converted into electricity, while digestate is a compost-like substance which is used as a fertiliser.

“A large number of objectors have raised concerns about the use of waste as a feedstock (but) the agent has confirmed that the plant will not take waste.”

Plans for the plant were first revealed in May and shortly afterwards, objectors formed the Keep Tongue End Clean Action Group before Deeping St Nicholas and Baston Parish Councils voted to object against it going ahead.

But the report said: “Subject to conditions, the development would not have adverse impacts on the surrounding environment.”