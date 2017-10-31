GEDNEY HILL PARISH COUNCIL NEWS: Separate plans for 23 homes alarms councillors

Concerns that separate plans for nearly 25 new homes in Gedney Hill could pose the village “a problem in the future” have been raised.

Six different planning applications to build homes across the village, including a total of 16 houses in Highstock Lane, have been sent in to South Holland District Council.

Personally, I’m concerned that we’re putting all these homes up when we don’t have the infrastructure and we may have a problem in the future Coun Ken James, chairman of Gedney Hill Parish Council

But during a meeting at Gedney Hill Memorial Hall on Monday, parish councillors warned that road and drainage issues needed to be addressed as part of any new housing developments in the village.

The largest application is from D. Brown (Building Contractors) Ltd, of Moulton Seas End, for ten homes on land off Highstock Lane, near Gedney Hill’s border with Holbeach Drove.

An application from the same developer to build 23 homes on the same site was turned down by both district councillors and on appeal to the Planning Inspectorate last year.

In its decision, the Planning Inspectorate said that the plans “would not be sustainable” due to its “impact on the character and appearance of the locality”, along with flood risk factors.

Speaking about all of the latest plans, parish council chairman Coun Ken James said: “Personally, I’m concerned that we’re putting all these homes up when we don’t have the infrastructure and we may have a problem in the future.”

But a statement on behalf of D. Brown (Building Contractors) said: “Gedney Hill is classified in the South East Lincolnshire Local Plan as a sustainable village.”

