Fundraising effort to clean up Bull Hotel site

A £5,000 fundraising effort has started in Long Sutton to tidy up The Bull Hotel site.

The online appeal has been launched by Coun Laura Eldridge, who represents Long Sutton on South Holland District Council, on behalf of civic, community and political leaders in the town.

So far, nearly £150 has been pledged online to the fund which would pay for fencing, skip hire and safety equipment for volunteers to clear the site around the grade-II listed building which has been empty for about 25 years.

Tim Machin, Chairman of Long Sutton and District Civic Society, said: “We’re working in tandem with the district council and Long Sutton Parish Council to try and make the best of what we’ve got.

“At its last meeting, the civic society agreed to underwrite the cost of temporary fencing along Bull Lane and Long Sutton Parish Council has agreed to fence off the site between The Bull Hotel and Winfrey Park.

“In addition, the civic society is hoping to do something to improve the appearance of the building by commissioning some artwork featuring historical scenes of Long Sutton.”

HOTEL APPEAL: Coun Laura Eldridge has launched an online fundraising campaign to clear up The Bull Hotel site in Long Sutton. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG130416-102TW.

The need to take action at The Bull Hotel, currently owned by Korvin Developments of London, was highlighted in early January when arsonists set building materials alight at the derelict property.

Coun Eldridge, who held talks with Mr Machin, parish and district councillors about the hotel last month, said: “I am, along with a huge amount of residents, hugely concerned about the current access to the site and the potential dangers it presents from a trespassing and flytipping viewpoint.

“This is an opportunity to show any potential developer that we are a community that is determined and committed to making where we live and work a better place to be.”

“It is also a good way of exploring what support there is, both financially and in terms of active involvement.

To donate to The Bull Hotel fund, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/thebullhotel

