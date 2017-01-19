Frampton housing scheme rejected over ‘significant incursion into open countryside’

Plans to build more than 200 homes on prime agricultural land between Frampton and Kirton have been turned down over flooding fears.

The scheme by Larkfleet Homes of Bourne, submitted under the name of sister company Allison Homes, was for 215 homes on land off Middlegate Road West, Frampton, near the A16 in Kirton.

Larkfleet Homes had agreed to invest nearly £243,000 into schools and Kirton Medical Centre as part of any agreement.

But Frampton villagers launched a protest against the scheme which included an online petition signed by nearly 160 people and about 70 letters opposing the development.

Grounds for opposition came after three floods in the area last year and a collapsed sewer in December 2012 which led to Middlegate Road West being closed for repairs which lasted six months.

There was also the existence of a preferred site in Kirton which The Environment Agency identified as being at a lower risk of flooding.

Boston Borough Council rejected the plans at a meeting last Tuesday in line with the recommendation of a report which said they would be “a significant incursion into open countryside which would detract from the open fen character and landscape.”