Former Spalding school to become care home

A Spalding school which closed in 2004 is to have a new life as a 60-bedroom care home after planning permission was granted on Wednesday.

Country Court Care Ltd, which runs Ashwood and St John’s Nursing Homes in Spalding, was given consent to demolish the former Goodfellows School in Spalding Common and replace it with a care home by South Holland District Council.

Planning committee members voted 11 to three for of the plans which were modified after a similar scheme, but with 61 bedrooms, was refused in July last year.

Matt Hubbard of Nottingham-based development consultancy The Planning Hub, acting for Country Court Care Ltd, said: “We are very pleased with the committee’s decision which will now allow for a viable redevelopment of this site.

“It has been empty for some time now and was becoming a visual blight on this entrance into the town of Spalding.

“However, the development will serve to meet a defined need for care home bed spaces within the locality and will provide an excellent example of economic development in the town, not only during the construction stage but also when operational, through the creation of many new jobs.

“The overwhelming opinion of the committee was the same and we are grateful not only for their support, but also the proactive support from the planners during their consideration of the application.”