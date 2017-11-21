Flowers for Doris as opticians celebrate 20 years in Spalding

Molsom & Associates are celebrating 20 years of providing high quality eye-care and eye-wear for the Spalding community.

Andy Molsom presented his longest standing patient, 93-year-old Doris Rolfe, with a bouquet of flowers as a thank you for her loyalty over the past 20 years.

Mrs Rolfe first visited Andy during his first week in November 1997 and has been returning for her eyecare ever since.

She was over the moon with the flowers and said: “I wouldn’t go anywhere else for my eye examinations, everyone is friendly and I wouldn’t trust my eyesight to anyone else.”

The business has grown immensely over those 20 years. Initially it was a close family concern with just Andy’s wife and sister working with him. His wife still works behind the scenes, and sister Cheryl owns the Donington practice they co-founded in 2008. There are now 15 staff employed at the practice in Hall Place, and over the past 20 years more than 50,000 eye examinations have been conducted there.

Andy attributes the success of the business to his staff and their commitment to the very best service delivery. “Ever since training at University, I have always wanted to run my own opticians... to look back on 20 years of running that dream seems a little surreal,” he said.

“It is amazing how eye examinations have changed over that 20 years. With the latest technology and knowledge we are able to do so much more than just a sight test.”

The independent opticians also support the local community, educating both the older and younger generations by providing talks to support groups and primary school visits. They also work closely with the Macular Society, supporting their work raising awareness and providing support and advice. They have also sponsored the Young Achiever Award at the Pride Of South Holland Awards for the last two years.

There will be various competitions and open days over the next year to celebrate 20 years, including the annual Maui Jim Beach Party. These will be on the Molsom Facebook page – their website www.molsom.co.uk also has information.