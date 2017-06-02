Firms urged to support community projects

Social enterprise, The EBP, encourages businesses and organisations across the Deepings to support their community by pledging a community project or venue during this summer’s National Citizen Service (NCS) summer programme.

NCS is a programme for 15-17 year olds which takes place outside of term-time in the spring, summer and autumn holidays. It is the fastest growing youth movement for a generation, with morethan 275,000 graduates across the country so far.

Last summer, residents in communities across Lincolnshire benefited from 33,180 hours of volunteer work through NCS, with 1,117 young people working together across a wide variety of social action projects using skills that they developed on the programme.

Now with 68 young people from the Deepings area ready to make a difference in their community, local organisations can play their part by pledging a community project or venue where these teams can either campaign for a local cause, issue or help revamp a local area or venue.

Cheryl Barrows, community engagement officer for The EBP, says: “With so many young people ready to make a difference in this community, we really need local organisations to help by simply by offering a space.”

“Some people feel that to benefit from social action they need to offer an outdoor area to enhance or walls to paint murals on, but actually some of the best community support happens when teams are just placed in a venue and given freedom to plan their own projects or campaigns.”