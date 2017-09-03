Double promotion at Gosberton firm

Two staff have been promoted and two colleagues given permanent jobs at Morris Site Machinery as it strengthens its skilled workforce at its Gosberton base.

Ben Barnes has been appointed production supervisor after five years working on the assembly and fitting of lighting towers. He will support the production manager in all planning and sales requirements in the newly-created role.

Ben said: “I am so grateful for this new opportunity and will continue to work with great passion for the products.”

Rob Coward, who joined in a temporary position in January 2016, has been made team leader, where he will support Ben and the production manager.

Permanent contracts have also been awarded to former temps Stephen Yarnell and Paul Thompson.