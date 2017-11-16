Directors appointed at Bulley Davey

Chartered accountants and chartered tax advisers Bulley Davey, has announced two senior promotions – including Holbeach-based Chris McKenna to director.

Chris joined Bulley Davey as a trainee accountant in 2007, working within the Spalding audit team and qualified as a Chartered Accountant in July 2011. Shortly after, he was appointed as manager at the firm’s Holbeach office and will remain there in his new role as director.

Chris’s role focuses on working with local owner- managed businesses of all sizes, supporting their day-to-day business financial support needs and assisting with their growth and development aspirations.

Chris has a special interest in providing bespoke management information to companies and provides specialist advice on Research and Development tax credits and to local academies.

Peter Wright, director at Bulley Davey’s Spalding and Holbeach offices, commented on Chris’ promotion: “Congratulations to Chris for his well-deserved promotion on behalf of the entire Bulley Davey team. The announcement of two senior promotions is a result of the investment we make in our teams and Chris has shown particular strengths in developing his skills and those of his colleagues and clients. I look forward to seeing how he grows within this new role.”

Chris, added: “Bulley Davey has provided me with invaluable support in terms of training, coaching and mentoring to become an established director. I look forward to working with my colleagues to offer a great service and continue to grow the portfolio of work at Bulley. The team works really hard to be adaptable and forward-thinking, which is having a positive impact on our clients.”

Keir Warwick, based at the firm’s Peterborough and Stamford offices was also promoted to director.

You can read more about Bulley Davey and its services on www.bulleydavey.co.uk.