Derelict Long Sutton hotel could pass into new hands as talks start

A new owner could be on the cards for a derelict hotel in Long Sutton where a fire was started deliberately just a week ago.

Talks have started over a possible transfer of ownership for The Bull Hotel in Market Place which has been empty for almost 25 years.

The property is in the process of being transferred to a new developer and I’m hoping very much that it will go through in the interests of Long Sutton Jan Von Drazcek, spokesman for Korvin Developments

The future of the former coaching inn, which dates back to the 18th century, was raised as a cause for concern by Tim Machin, chairman of Long Sutton and District Civic Society.

But Jan Von Drazcek, spokesman for Korvin Developments who had started refurbishing the hotel last April, revealed that talks were in progress to transfer the building into new hands.

Mr Von Drazcek said: “The property is in the process of being transferred to a new developer and I’m hoping very much that it will go through, in the interests of Long Sutton.

“Someone needs to take this property on and invest a great deal of money because Korvin Developments is only a very small company which has tried over the years to raise the finance to develop the property.

“But since the credit crunch of ten years ago, Korvin has struggled to raise the finance as lending institutions haven’t really wanted to invest in small towns.

“Hopefully, someone else will take the building on and we shall share further details of that in due course.”

The fire at the hotel on January 6 broke out when building materials were set alight.

A South Holland District Council spokesman said: “Officers have visited the site since the fire and contacted the prospective new owner requesting that work is carried out to make a section of the rear extension secure.

“The site has planning permission and listed building consent to restore and reuse the hotel and build new apartments, which remains in place.

“We look forward to working with the new owners to positively move the development of the Bull Hotel forward.”