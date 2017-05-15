CROWLAND PARISH COUNCIL ANNUAL MEETING: Planning committee members objection to new homes plans

Two separate schemes to build a total of 150 new homes near a major Crowland business have been opposed by parish councillors.

A proposed development of 100 homes on land off Crease Drove, along with a widening of the road itself, by farmers N. Woodroffe and Sons is now in the hands of South Holland District Council.

But Crowland Parish Council’s planning committee is against the plans, as well as a separate scheme to build 50 homes near two existing housing estates, also in Crease Drove.

During the parish council’s annual meeting on Monday, planning committee member Coun David Kempton said: “Our real concern is having residential developments close to sites of industry and the effects that will have on the area.

“It is all about preserving employment opportunities for the town and so housing shouldn’t be allowed to encroach right next to such sites.

Objections from the parish council, district councillors and John Hayes, MP for South Holland and the Deepings, all claim that the 100-home development would lie just 30 metres away from an area used by Crowland Cranes.

In his letter to the district council, Mr Hayes said: “If permission is granted, residents of the new properties will inevitably complain about noise and traffic movements by their industrial neighbours.

“This could then have a detrimental impact on those businesses, maybe even forcing them to change their working practice.

“Furthermore, there is in fact only 30 metres between this development and the industrial area – an insufficient buffer between residential and industrial.”

Crowland Parish Council also believes the 50-home development, turned down by the district council in October 2016, is too large for Crease Drove and add to existing traffic congestion in James Road and Peterborough Road.

But a statement on behalf of the developer from IBA Planning Ltd, of Nottinghamshire, said: “The proposal would make a meaningful contribution to meeting the need for housing in Crowland.”