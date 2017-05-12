Crowland Cranes in bid to expand and create jobs

Crowland Cranes plans to extend its Crease Drove site with a new storage and demonstration area.

If the company gets planning consent, the move could add another six jobs to the 60-strong, full-time workforce.

The site would increase by 0.88 hectares – giving room for 25 cranes and space for demonstrations.

Crowland Cranes boss Peter Issitt said the Crease Drove site, at almost eight acres, is the UK’s largest crane repair centre, but it is operating at maximum capacity and an extension will be a great help to the business.

He said: “Our engineer training department launched in 2014, aimed largely at UK mainstream insurers – Allianz, HSB and Bureau Veritas – is now almost fully booked throughout the year at 90 per cent of capacity, providing the only insurance engineer specific training centre in the UK.”

The company has been in business for 60 years, operating from Crease Drove for 37 years. It also has sites in Bury St Edmunds and Norwich.

The firm’s architects, Andrew M Wright Ltd, has supplied supporting information to the council planning department, describing the proposal as “vital to the continued expansion and success of the business”.

The extension is next to the company’s current testing and storage area and will be accessed from the company site, instead of Crease Drove.

The statement from the architects says a previous application from a different applicant was refused on highways grounds, with the county council saying it considered Crease Drove to be inadequate at that spot to accommodate vehicle movements associated with an industrial use.

The architects say: “The submitted application by Crowland Cranes removes this highways issue because the change of use would not result in cranes and associated plant driving along this stretch of Crease Drove because it is proposed that the main entrance would be via the main entrance to the existing operation – the first access into Crowland Cranes as approached from Harvester Way.”