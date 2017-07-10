Could you be in the running?

Local businesses can now start looking forward to one of the Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce’s biggest events of the year.

The South Holland Business Awards are back with a bang and are taking place this year on November 23 at Springfields Conference and Events Centre in Spalding.

The awards, now in their fifth year, are set to be even bigger than last year’s event, which saw more than 200 guests in attendance.

Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce caught up with all four of the 2016 apprentice winners to see what winning meant for them, if they would do it all again and what they thought about going to their first award ceremony in Spalding.

Kirsty Buffham, energy broker administrator from Fairnet Commercial Services said: “Since winning this award, I have taken on more responsibilities within Fairnet Commercial Services and more clients are willing to pass queries through to me because I am a more recognised member of the team.

“It clearly shows starting as an apprentice can get you somewhere, as I have been working for Fairnet Commercial Services for more than two years now.”

“Representing the company at the business awards was an honour, as it is a great business to work for.”

The awards are open to both members and non-members of Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce. All guests will be treated to a three-course meal and drinks reception, which will be followed by live entertainment, guest speakers and of course the award ceremony itself.

With a sell-out event last year, the Chamber is gearing up for another huge ceremony which recognises the spirit of the business community in Spalding.

The South Holland business community has a lot to celebrate and the Chamber is encouraging local businesses to enter for their chance to win one of the prestigious awards.

There are seven award categories in total which include:

• Apprentice of the Year

• Business Person of the year

• Supporting the Community Award

• Customer Care Award

• Business Innovation of the Year Award

•New/Small Business of the Year Award

• Business of the Year

Tickets for this event cost £32.50 for members and £42.50 for non-members or businesses will receive a 10 per cent discount when booking a table of ten.

This is priced at £300+ VAT for members and £400+ VAT for non-members.

For more information and an application go to www.shb-awards.com