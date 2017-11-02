Conversion plan for historic town house

Plans to renovate a former 18th-century school in Long Sutton have moved a step forward after parish councillors decided not to raise any objections.

A relocated kitchen, car park entrance, children’s play area and swimming pool could be added at Sutton House in High Street after Long Sutton Parish Council looked at an architect’s designs during a meeting on Tuesday.

The plans have been submitted by Hugo Middleton and his wife who were previously given the go-ahead to create a garden and parking area, along with a swimming pool.

No changes are to be made to the grade II-listed property itself which is also thought to have been used in the past as a rectory for the priest-in-charge of St Mary’s Church.

A statement on behalf of the Middletons said: “The main issue for the clients is a visible garden area from the kitchen where the children can play in safety, whilst also rejuvenating a redundant area.

“What this proposal does is to use the existing buildings more efficiently by moving the kitchen to a new position so that the redundant area becomes a secure rear garden and courtyard.”