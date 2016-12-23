Concern over plans for 55 new homes in Fleet

County councillor William Webb.

An application for a development of bungalows and chalets in Fleet Road has been submitted to South Holland District Council.

But former Lincolnshire County Council chairman, Coun William Webb, has raised concerns about how storm water would be drained and planting near neighbouring properties which he claimed may “restrict sunlight to existing solar panels”.

In a statement to the district council’s planning department, Coun Webb said: “I have some concerns regarding the surface water drainage off Fleet Road, Fleet.

“I do hope the planning department will take into consideration the size, condition and geography of the proposed discharge point for storm water from the site.”