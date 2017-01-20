Christine joins council shared management teams

Christine Marshall has joined the Shared Management Team at South Holland District and Breckland Councils as Executive Director of Commercialisation.

Christine trained and qualified as a chartered accountant at Peterborough City Council where she specialised in Housing and Systems Accounting. She then worked at Southwark and Haringey Councils in senior finance roles.

She was also Head of Finance and IT at Boston Borough Council and for the last 13 years was a director at Melton Borough Council with responsibilities for Finance, IT, Legal, Property and Municipal Services and more recently Economic and Strategic Development including the delivery of major property projects which have generated substantial savings for the Council over a number of years.

South Holland District Council leader Gary Porter said: “Our Shared Management Team goes from strength to strength, pushing the boundaries of partnership working.

“We continue to capitalise on the huge opportunities for economic and housing growth in the district to draw in funding and resources to the district. I welcome Christine to help us realise our ambitions.”

Christine is married and lives with her husband Jonathan and son Oliver (9) in Peterborough. Her hobbies include horse riding and tennis.

Breckland Council and South Holland District Council have shared a management team since 2011. This innovative agreement was the first of its kind with non-neighbouring councils sharing a chief executive and senior management team.

This initiative has saved over £4.5m and more importantly enabled the councils to continue to improve services and focus on local priorities.