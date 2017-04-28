BUSINESS: Swineshead family firm acquired

Mason Brothers has acquired PF Booth & Son Transport & Warehousing business at North End, Swineshead.

The business will trade as Mason Bros. Transport & Warehousing, a trading name of Mason Bros. Cold Storage & Grading Services Ltd. and not connected to Mason Bros. Transport Ltd.

The Mason and Booth families have been close friends for three generations stretching to almost 60 years and after the tragic death of David Booth last year, the opportunity arose for Masons to buy the Booth business.

It will carry on as before with the existing Booth staff serving their regular customers and at the same time allowing Mason’s growing storage business to develop.