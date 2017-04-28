BUSINESS: Solar panels from Bourne to be tested in Mexico

The Larkfleet Group of Companies (www.larkfleetgroup.co.uk) – based in Bourne – has secured funding to test its revolutionary renewable solar thermal system in Mexico.

Larkfleet’s ‘solar steam’ technology concentrates the power of the sun’s rays to heat water to create steam which can be used in industrial processes.

To highlight the global commercial viability of the technology following the granting of patents Larkfleet applied for funding to deliver a pre-commercial demonstration of solar steam at a site in Morelos in Mexico.

A funding application to develop the demonstration was made through the Mexico-UK Collaborative Industrial Research and Development Programme, which is sponsored by the National Science and Technology Council in Mexico (CONACYT), Innovate UK and the Newton Fund.

Larkfleet will develop the pre-commercial demonstrator in collaboration with academic and industrial partners in Mexico and with the support of Queen Mary University of London. Larkfleet will contribute £160,000 to the total project budget of £800,000. It is thought that the project will take two years to complete.

Simone Perini, project manager for the solar steam project, said: “All the contracts have been completed and signed and work is n ow beginning”.

The potential for renewable power generation using a solar steam array is greatest in sunny regions like Mexico, which is one of the fastest growing solar markets worldwide.

The solar market in Mexico grew by more than 500 per cent in 2016 and has an estimated potential of between four and six gigawatts of capacity per year by 2030.

This potential provides an opportunity for investment in solar steam to increase renewable heat input and reduce energy costs.