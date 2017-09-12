BUSINESS: Planting the seed of new trade stores

A Donington man is to launch a series of flower cash and carry outlets across the UK.
The new venture is the brainchild of Scott Lewis, who has 30 years’ experience running multi-million pound horticultural businesses supplying some of the UK’s biggest supermarket chains.
Former Spalding Grammar School pupil Scott (45) is a previous joint owner of a flower packing business which he grew from a £1.2m turnover to £21m in six years.
He has won national awards for his innovation in the field and his work in the logistics of supplying fresh flowers to major supermarket chains.
Flowers & Plants Direct Limited will open its first store in Peterborough next month and has a target of selling eight million stems in its first year.
The store, in Hampton Business Park, will feature a 8,000 sq foot unit and a 2,000sq foot state of the art cold storage facility and will open Sunday, October 1.
The business will create five new jobs, with a further three later this year.
It will stock hundreds of different varieties of flowers and procure David Austin Roses.
Almost Done!
Registering with Spalding Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.