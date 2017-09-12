BUSINESS: Planting the seed of new trade stores

A Donington man is to launch a series of flower cash and carry outlets across the UK.

The new venture is the brainchild of Scott Lewis, who has 30 years’ experience running multi-million pound horticultural businesses supplying some of the UK’s biggest supermarket chains.

Former Spalding Grammar School pupil Scott (45) is a previous joint owner of a flower packing business which he grew from a £1.2m turnover to £21m in six years.

He has won national awards for his innovation in the field and his work in the logistics of supplying fresh flowers to major supermarket chains.

Flowers & Plants Direct Limited will open its first store in Peterborough next month and has a target of selling eight million stems in its first year.

The store, in Hampton Business Park, will feature a 8,000 sq foot unit and a 2,000sq foot state of the art cold storage facility and will open Sunday, October 1.

The business will create five new jobs, with a further three later this year.

It will stock hundreds of different varieties of flowers and procure David Austin Roses.