Warning of temporary traffic lights on A16 for Quadrant work in Wyberton

Motorists in Wyberton are being warned to expect temporary traffic lights and a series of weekend road closures for work on the village’s new Quadrant development.

Two-way temporary traffic lights will be in place on the A16 between Monday, September 5, and Friday, September 16, to allow for kerbs, footways and ducting works on the west side of the roundabout.

The lights will be in place 24 hours a day and manually controlled to keep traffic flowing as much as possible, although some delays are likely, particularly at peak periods.

A Lincolnshire County Council spokesman said: “Drivers may wish to consider alternative routes or vary the times of their journeys where possible.”

There will then be a series of weekend road closures on September 16 to 19, 23 to 26, September 30 to October 3, October 7 to 10 and 14 to 17 so the carriageway can be surfaced.

These closures will run from 7pm on Friday to 6am on Monday and the spokesman said: “The travelling public are asked to read and follow the information on the temporary signage that will be in place during the works.”

When it is complete, the £100 million Quadrant development will feature a new community football stadium for Boston United, 500 houses, shops and restuarants.

The spokesman said: “On behalf of the developer, we apologise in advance for any delays or disruption to people’s journeys during this final stage of development.”