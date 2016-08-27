Red card shown to plans for new homes in village

Plans for a former fruit and vegetable nursery in Thurlby to be turned into homes has been thrown out due to fears over about traffic and flooding.

An application to build five homes at Whitehouse Nursery in The Green was opposed by residents who claimed it would lead to problems with drainage, sewerage and potentially pose an obstruction for drivers on High Street, Thurlby.

The plans were formally rejected at a meeting of the South Kesteven District Council’s development control committee last Tuesday, despite planning officers recommending approval for the plan to demolish a bungalow and build five new homes.

Coun Barry Dobson, parish councillor for Thurlby and district councillor for Dole Wood, said villagers were concerned about increased traffic, the site itself was close to four separate junctions, near a sharp, dangerous bend, on a roads used as a “rat run” when the A15 was closed.