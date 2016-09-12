Hundreds have their say on the future of developing south east Lincolnshire

More than 600 people have made their voices heard on plans for the future of development across South Holland and Boston, it has been confirmed.

A four-week window for residents to comment on the latest South East Lincolnshire Local Plan, shaping the provision of new homes and businesses over the next 20 years, has seen hundreds give their views on possible places for development across the area.

South Holland District Council has been working since January with both Boston Borough and Lincolnshire County Councils to finalise guidelines for the growth of south east Lincolnshire between now and 2036.

At the time the public consultation was launched, Coun Roger Gambba-Jones of South Holland District Council said: “The new South East Lincolnshire Local Plan is going to shape the future growth of the area.

“Therefore, it is vitally important that people have their say on the proposals as the plan will identify opportunities for growth and set out guidance on the development that will be permitted, along with where it will go.

“So this is an exciting opportunity to be involved in shaping our area’s future.”

Coun Roger Gambba-Jones, portfolio holder for place at South Holland District Council.

It has been claimed that a reason for the good response was a specially-made online consultation facility which ran alongside the Local Plan website - www.southeastlincslocalplan.org - where people could register, comment and read the views of others.

The Local Plan has forecast a need for 10,750 new homes in South Holland alone over the next 20 years and Coun Peter Bedford, chairman of the South East Lincolnshire Joint Strategic Planning Committee, said: “I have great sympathy for people trying to find a home and I understand the worry that securing putting a roof over their head brings.”