Green light given for 61 new homes near village road

A new housing development is on the cards for Swineshead in a deal which will also see investment into the village primary school.

Plans to build 61 homes on land off Station Road, Swineshead, were approved by Boston Borough Council at its August planning meeting.

The application from Ashley King (Developments) Ltd, of Holbeach, will see six acres of farmland turned into a housing estate and just over £124,000 go towards the cost of a new classroom at Swineshead St Mary’s Primary School which will see an influx of new pupils once the homes are built.

Planning committee member Coun Jonathan Noble said: “The borough is in dire need of more housing and this is a well laid-out scheme.”

Meanwhile, the council’s senior planning officer John Taylor said: “I have no major concerns as trere will be a nice mix of town houses laid out in such a way as to create a good sense of space.”

It is not yet known when housebuilding work will start.