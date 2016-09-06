Gold-standard learning across area gets prizes

On his last day as executive headteacher of Pinchbeck East Primary School in July, Tom Verity was thanked for working alongside “fantastic leadership, fantastic teachers and absolutely outstanding pupils.”

This tribute from the Vicar of Pinchbeck and school governor, the Rev David Sweeting, captures perfectly the essence of the Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian Education Awards.

Now in its third year, the awards for 2016 are open once again to pre-schools, playgroups, primary and secondary schools across South Holland, Bourne, the Deepings and villages south of Boston.

Duncan and Toplis Chartered Accountants and Business Advisers, based in Pinchbeck, has kindly agreed to act as the awards’ headline sponsor for the third year in a row.

David Gratton, director of Duncan and Toplis’s Pinchbeck office, said: “It is with great pride that we have once again agreed to be the headline sponsors for the Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian Education Awards this year.

“We really enjoy being involved in these awards as they are a fantastic way of bringing together pupils, students, teachers and support staff.

“It is great to see the boost they give to the nominees and finalists as education is so important and awards such as these are just a small way of helping to encourage excellence in our local schools.

“Without the commitment of dedicated individuals striving to get the best out of pupils and students, we would not be able to produce the intelligent and well‐rounded students needed to drive our economy in the future.”

Nominations open today in each of 12 categories to be recognised during an awards evening at South Holland Centre, Spalding, on Thursday, November 10, at 7pm.

Awards will be presented for Contribution to the Community, Most Improved Student, Outstanding Sporting Achievement, Support Staff, Environmental, Student of the Year, Pre-school Staff, Inspiration Teacher (Primary) and Inspirational Teacher (Secondary) of the Year.

There will also be awards for Pre-School, Primary and Secondary School of the Year, with all 12 categories to be decided by a panel of judges drawn from the educational, private and public sectors.

Jeremy Ransome, editor of the Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian, said: “We have been greatly encouraged to see the positive and welcome response to our Education Awards since they were first introduced in 2014.

“Therefore, we are hugely excited by the prospect of pre-schools, playgroups, primary and secondary schools in our area becoming actively involved by nominating deserving pupils, students, teachers and support staff in 2016.”