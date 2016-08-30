Curtains to go up on ‘masterplan’ development in Spalding

Phase one of Holland Park scheme to be opened in town after 12 years of work

The first phase of a 2,250-home development in Spalding, which could see about £24 million poured into the town, is set to open on Wednesday.

St John’s Circus, a range of two, three and four-bedroom houses on land off St John’s Road, will be officially unveiled to the public by developers Broadgate Homes of Weston Hills.

It marks the completion of a project originally given planning permission by South Holland District Council in October 2014 and described in a report published two years earlier as “a positive and contemporary addition to the town that would meet local needs”. The report by Bedford-based independent advisory service ATLAS, set up by the then-Labour Government in 2004 to support councils in “dealing with complex, large-scale, housing-led projects”, said the Holland Park scheme was “an imaginative response to the local urban and rural context”.

In its entirety, Broadgate Homes plans to build 2,250 homes, a primary school, community centre and medical surgery across a near 255-acre site stretching from Broadway, off the A151 Bourne Road, to the B1172 Spalding Common. Speaking about the development in April 2010, Broadgate Homes chief executive Ian Canham said: “This development will be good for South Holland and good for us.

“This first phase is the culmination of years of work alongside South Holland District Council in relation to its masterplan and we hope that we can deliver something that will enhance the experience of living in Spalding.”

At the time plans were originally unveiled for St John’s Circus in April 2010, an estimated £6 million was pledged for a primary school, £1.2 million towards a community centre and £14 million on efforts to build the long-awaited Spalding Western Relief Road, linking Pinchbeck Road to Spalding Common.

In its report on the Holland Park scheme, Atlas said: “As with many rural local authorities, South Holland District Council had limited resources available to manage large-scale growth.

“But it was keen that the Holland Park urban extension would be a positive and contemporary addition to the town and would meet local needs.

“A detailed technical brief to inform development proposals for the extension was prepared by the district council in 2007 and, between the summer of 2008 and 2009, a series of regular project meetings took place between the core council staff and the developer team.”

Planning permission, in principle, was given by district council planners in May 2012 and, as part of plans for the delivery of St John’s Circus, Broadgate Homes committed to a £100,000 investment into improving Spalding town centre.

Building work at the St John’s Circus site started nearly two years ago and, at the time, Mr Canham said: “We are quite proud of the plans and the project will be different, but not too quirky.

“It will be a seamless part of Spalding where people will not drive through and find themselves somewhere that looks completely different.

“We think we will be able to give people what they want, whilst the site itself will be something distinctive in its own right.

”To call it a garden city would outdate it, but it has a lot of open space and good green areas, as well as bicycle provision.

“The development will also provide housing for anyone who wants to live and work in South Holland, with its own education and health facilities, as well as retail outlets to give the quality of life people want.”

Paul Jackson of South Holland District Council said: “We broadly welcome the inventive vision for this site and we applaud the commitment of the developer to creat a sustainable community which has the potential to become a successful addition to Spalding.”

