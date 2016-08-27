BREAKING NEWS: SATURDAY 4.55PM: Shoppers evacuated from flooded Tesco store in Wyberton Fen - but roof still intact

A superstore in Wyberton Fen has been evacuated after it flooded due to torrential rain in the area today.

Emergency services are currently at Tesco Superstore in New Hammond Beck Road which is currently closed while a clean-up operation takes place.

There is quite a lot of water down the aisles, customers are being turned away and they aren’t letting anyone into the car park

An eye-witness, who asked not to be named said: “There is quite a lot of water down the aisles and the store is flooded.

“Also, there are lots of mops and brushes but they have been abandoned.

“Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews are in the store, walking around, but customers are being turned away and they aren’t letting anyone into the car park.”

However, earlier reports from other media outlets that the store’s roof had collapsed were quashed by the eye-witness who added: “There’s no visible damage to the roof.”

This was confirmed by a Tesco spokesman who said that a build-up of rainwater had “come through” the roof and onto the floor of the store itself

The spokesman added: “There has been rainwater along the roof of the store and due to its volume, the pipe has overflown.

“The rainwater has come through the roof and onto the shop floor, so the store has been closed whilst that is the case.

“We are working to get the rainwater cleaned up and the store reopened as soon as possible.

“However, the roof has not collapsed and it does not appear that the store has been hit by lightning.”