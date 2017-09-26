BUSINESS: MP opens new centres at Donington’s GB Group

MP John Hayes visited the GB Group’s Donington head office to open two significant developments – the George Barnsdale Research & Development Test Centre and the refurbished GBSG Control Room.

The GB Group is a portfolio of businesses united in a commitment to quality and innovation.

Operating from High Street, Donington, the group consists of George Barnsdale, GBSG Ltd and GB Monitoring.

The Research and Development Test Centre provides the ability to test the performance of George Barnsdale timber windows and door designs to the relevant standards for air permeability, water-tightness and resistance to wind.

Director Tom Wright said: “The opening of our new Research and Development Test Centre shows our commitment to the site in Donington.

“Our company has been on the High Street since 1884 and the new test centre will allow us to cement our position as UK leaders in exceptional timber window and door manufacture and it will help to grow the business.”

GBSG have their own Remote video response centre and alarm receiving centre on the opposite side of the High Street.

Equally innovative, this new centre provides cutting edge technology that can give businesses and homeowners the advantage of 24-hour monitoring of their security and fire risks.

Neil Jackson, GBSG managing director, said: “For over 30 years , GBSG has been delivering tailored security and fire services to our customers.

“We have always looked at ways to innovate and make sure that we are delivering flexible and responsive services that meet the needs of our customers.

“Our new centre allows us to give our customers even more control of their business or home.”