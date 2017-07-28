BUSINESS: Growth Hub helps Lincs to thrive

More than 500 businesses in Greater Lincolnshire have benefited from 1 to 1, group and grant support from the county’s Growth Hub following a

The number of businesses engaging with Business Lincolnshire in the last eight months has reached 581, with 401 businesses receiving at least three hours of support and 74 receiving at least 12 hours of help.

Most commonly, businesses in Lincolnshire are seeking advice on growth and developing their businesses, with 51 per cent of businesses requesting support for growing an existing business.

Coun Colin Davie, executive member for economy at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “A thriving business community leads to a thriving local economy with more job opportunities and increased prosperity.”

To find out more visit www.businesslincolnshire.com or businesslincolnshire@lincolnshire.gov.uk