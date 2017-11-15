Building Society to open in Spalding next week

The Nottingham Building Society is opening in Spalding next week in the former Norwich & Peterborough Building Society premises.

The branch on Sheep Market opens on Friday, November 24 and is one of seven former N&P branches being taken over by The Nottingham. Three former members of N&P staff will be working at the new Spalding branch.

The Nottingham’s branch will offer savings products, whole of market advice on mortgages and financial planning, and estate agency services.

The Nottingham chief executive David Marlow said: “We are delighted to be opening our new branch in Spalding.

“We are particularly pleased to have been able to maintain a high street branch presence for customers in Spalding and the surrounding areas. We know from our own members and from talking to customers in research that they truly value the face-to-face expert advice and service that branches provide.

“Branch closures are leading to more people finding it difficult to access face-to-face advice and service when it comes to dealing with key financial issues in their lives and this is particularly true in market towns, where much of our focus is placed.

“The new branch allows us to extend our unique proposition of advice, service and value to new customers in Spalding as well as offering our existing members more choice in where they can do business with us.

“Without exception, existing members and new customers have welcomed us to our new locations and we are confident of a similarly warm welcome in Spalding.

“We are delighted that three former staff members from the N&P have chosen to join us at The Nottingham. We are all looking forward to welcoming familiar faces as well as new customers to the branch when we open.”