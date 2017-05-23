Builder defends new homes plan in Holbeach

The developer behind plans to build 100 homes in Holbeach has defended the scheme as vital to the town’s growth.

Des Ford, of D. Brown Building Contractors in Moulton Seas End, revealed that work had gone on with the owners of “developable” land off Wignals Gate for 18 months.

Opposition to the plans was reported in last week’s Lincolnshire Free Press which included the views of Wignals Gate resident Andy Hardy (61) who feared that Holbeach was incapable of accommodating more homes.

But Mr Ford said: “D. Brown Building Contractors Ltd has been working with the owners of this piece of land for 18 months during which time it has been appraised as a piece of land that is developable. This application is an outline (initial) one for 100 dwellings, with associated roads and services.

“The planning application process will address all of the concerns that local residents have regarding highways, education and setting within its location.”

As well as new homes, the plans also include land that could be used for allotments, dog walking, sports and a children’s playground, according to Mr Ford.

He said: “The application provides homes ranging from one to five bedrooms, but it also seeks to work with Holbeach Parish Council to find the best use for a further piece of land to the south of the site that could be used for many different purposes.

“Holbeach will not, and indeed never has had, a planning application submitted that offers to donate so much land to the town and people should concentrate their efforts on trying to embrace all of the development for the town.”

However, Mr Ford’s defence of the plan is at odds with the view of Rita Patchett who lives close to the site.

She said: “As Holbeach has met its housing quota in the (South East Lincolnshire) Local Plan, I cannot understand why this development is even up for discussion?

“Also, in the minutes of the South East Lincolnshire Local Plan (Housing Paper - Holbeach, June 2016), it is clearly stated that this site has ‘two negative (orange) impacts relating to landscape character and air, water and soil quality’.

“‘Although the impacts are not significant, the site would have more of an adverse impact upon the character and appearance of its surroundings than alternative sites’

“Based on this, I ask what has changed in the space of a few months?

“The site in question is prime agricultural land and with other developments that have already been approved, we should not be developing any more properties on the land which feeds us.”