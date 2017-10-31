Bakkavor long servers rewarded

South Lincolnshire food manufacturer Bakkavor has recognised over 140 loyal employees at a special event.

Staff with five to 40 years’ service from the Freshcook site in Holbeach St Marks and Cucina Sano site in Old Leake were rewarded at a ceremony held at Boston West Golf Club.

All the long servers.

Longest-serving employee David Stearn was given £400 of gift vouchers to mark 40 years’ service.

Spalding man David is an engineer at Freshcook and joined Bakkavor (then known as Geest)as a 16-year-old on September 5, 1977.

Business director Philip West said: “We are delighted to recognise so many of our people for reaching these milestones and I would like to thank everyone for their commitment. I would particularly like to give my appreciation to David for his loyalty over the past 40 years and being a valuable member of our team.”