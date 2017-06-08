Award-winning Holbeach flower experts’ success at football final

Holbeach flower firm Walkers Bulbs played a blinder at last Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final in Cardiff between winners Real Madrid and Juventus.

An estimated worldwide audience of more than 200million people saw 5,000 daffodils provided by Walkers Bulbs on display at the Millennium Stadium in Wales’ capital city.

Walkers Bulbs, part of family-run grower Taylors Bulbs, were asked to provide a display based on Wales’ national flower because of their success at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, where they have won more than 20 gold medals.

Johnny Walkers, of Taylors Bulbs, said: “The florists for the event approached me at the end of November last year.

“But it was very stressful to make sure everything was ready on time, knowing that I was the only one who could supply them with 5,000 flowers at such short notice.”