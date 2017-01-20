Award for vets with clinics in Thurlby and Market Deeping

A vet practice with clinics in Thurlby and Market Deeping has become the first in Lincolnshire to receive an ‘Outstanding’ rating in an award scheme run by the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) to recognise excellence in veterinary care.

Animates Veterinary Clinic is only the third vet practice in the country to receive this accolade.

The Practice Standards Scheme, introduced by the RCVS in 2016, is a voluntary initiative with vet practices putting themselves forward for assessment in key areas of their work, including ‘in-patient care’ and ‘client service’.

Animates completed its assessment in November and the team has just learnt that it has been rated as Outstanding in all five categories.

Vet Rebecca Kuttel said: “We wanted to enter the awards in order to make sure that we were doing everything we possibly could to offer the highest standard of care to our patients and their owners.

“Preparing for the assessments required a great deal of work and assessment days were intense but we are proud and delighted to have achieved Outstanding across the board.

Animates’ Thurlby clinic is based at 2 The Green and can be contacted on 01778 420462. The Market Deeping clinic is based at 4 Stamford Road and can be reached on 01778 38011.

The Animates team are pictured, from left: Sarah Pellett, Katherine Wynn-Owen, Deborah Croyle, Rebecca Kuttel and Kirsty Smith.