Arts project trustee at Spalding Business Club

A project encouraging more people into artistic and creative activities across South Holland is on the agenda at Spalding Business Club next month.

Dennis Bell, trustee of Transported Art, is the club’s guest at Bookmark Spalding on Thursday, February 2, at 7am.

The talk will focus on the project so far, launched in 2012 with funding from Arts Council England, and its priorities for the next two years.

Anyone wishing to attend the meeting should call Ken Maggs on 01775 711333 as soon as possible.