Apprentices reap benefits at Wingland

Two apprentices at Wingland Foods in Sutton Bridge are reaping the benefits of learning new skills while being employed at the foods factory.

Earlier this summer, the Bakkavor Group, which owns Wingland Foods, was named as a Top 100 employer for apprentices in a nationwide survey which followed on from being named as a Top 100 employer for graduates last year.

The list is compiled by reviews written by students across school schemes on RateMyApprenticeship.co.uk

Jared Firth, from Sibsey, and Ella Willmott, of Spalding, are two young people who are acquiring invaluable experience while gaining all-important qualifications.

They both started their apprenticeships at the Sutton Bridge site last year.

Jared is an engineering apprentice who is studying Level 3 Advanced Engineering at Peterborough College.

This includes electrical theory, electrical insulation, hand-fitting, turning and welding.

He said: “So far, I have learnt lots in a wide variety of topics and subject matters, including pneumatics, turning and electrical installation. After my apprenticeship, I’d like to specialise in a certain area of engineering, perhaps programmable logic controllers. I don’t think people are aware of the wide range of job roles that are available at a manufacturing factory, and an apprenticeship is a great way to start off in one of these key roles.”

Ella is a process development apprentice who is aiming to complete the Level 6 Apprenticeship, equivalent to a BSc Hons degree. She said: “Through my apprenticeship so far I feel I have gained more knowledge about the daily operations of the business and the different systems in place in order to fulfil the customers’ expectations for their products in terms of quantity and quality.

“Not only have I learnt to work closely with my team but also to work independently and it has definitely helped me to be able to manage my time well and balance my workload evenly based on which tasks to prioritise”

Pippa Greenslade, group HR director with Bakkavor said: “At Bakkavor we are taking on at least 19 apprentices in September across various sites in the UK. Our apprenticeship scheme is now in its fifth year and we offer roles across a variety of functions.”

For more details: www.bakkavor.com/careers/graduates-and-apprentices/apprentices/our-apprenticeships

Previously...

Bakkavor’s Spalding Party in the Park raises £5,000 for air ambulance

Bakkavor Pizza unveils plans for expansion of Holbeach St Marks factory

Spalding’s Bakkavor awards 29 employees for long service