Business destroyed in fire bounces back

A Pinchbeck car parts business is starting to recover from a devastating fire that destroyed 90 per cent of its stock and most of the premises.

AGM (Complete Parts and Component Solutions) Ltd, of Cresswell Close, Benner Road Industrial Estate, was ravaged by the blaze in May, but now the business is beginning to recover.

The company has opened its doors for the first time since the fire at their new, temporary, premises on Spalding Common.

Adrian Moore, managing director, said: “We initially experienced some supply problems but our trade customers have been really supportive. We have missed some of our walk-in retail trade so we are hoping to be re-established in Pinchbeck soon.

“None of the staff lost their jobs; we have a branch in Sleaford so they were relocated there, as we expect to be here for about a year.”

The devastating flames that ruined almost £200,000 worth of supplies, created thick, black smoke that could be seen for some miles and caused traffic disruption when part of the road was closed.

Fortunately, there were no casualties, but Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue had to use four main jets and two hose reels, as well as an aerial ladder platform for a water tower and two sets of Cobra Coldcut extinguishing equipment to fight the blaze.

It is thought that the fire was most likely caused by faulty wiring or lighting.

Currently under way is the demolishing and rebuilding of the damaged premises. The plans for the new building are that the footprint will be the same, due to planning rules, but the trade counter inside will be bigger which will make better advantage of the space available.

Adrian added: “We have occupied the premises in Pinchbeck since 1999 and, with the current work going on there, we hope that in the long term it will be a better site.”