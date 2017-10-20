Bus visited schools in Crowland and Pinchbeck to take the stigma out of tricky subject

Two local primary schools hosted an award-winning educational bus designed to teach young women about periods in a more open and engaging way.

Pupils at South View Community Primary School in Crowland and Pinchbeck East Church of England Primary School experienced the interactive activities on board the ‘betty bus’.

Girls from the schools took part in the one-hour sessions with trained facilitators, helping explore how periods can affect them both physically and emotionally, and encouraging them to ask questions that they may not feel comfortable raising in the classroom.

Boys were also offered the opportunity to take part in separate sessions on puberty, focusing on their understanding and attitude towards this perfectly natural time of month.

The ‘betty bus’ has been designed to support and enhance learning from ‘betty for schools’, a curriculum-linked period education programme for teachers of pupils aged eight- to 12-years-old.

The programme of free resources has been created together with education experts and young people.

There is also a section on the bettyforschools.co.uk website for parents, with advice and information to help them tackle conversations with their children about periods with confidence.

Education manager at betty for schools Becky Hipkiss said: “We’re really excited to continue our tour of the betty bus and our mission to encourage open, respectful and honest conversations about periods and the way they affect girls.

“It’s having a really positive impact on both teachers and pupils. Our research shows that 94 per cent of girls and boys who have received bus visits find them useful and 98 per cent of teachers think the bus is a fun and interactive experience for the kids.

South View head teacher Joanne Tomlins added: “The visit from the betty bus has been really beneficial for our students – they had the chance to ask all the questions that they might otherwise not have asked, and it has helped them feel relaxed, engaged, and open when it comes to talking about periods.

“It has also helped our teachers feel empowered to talk more openly about this topic – not always an easy one to address – and I think we’re now in a much better position to break down the stigma surrounding periods for our students.”

• Teachers can apply for a free visit from the betty bus for their pupils by registering their interest at www.bettyforschools.co.uk The free betty for schools PSHE resources are also available to download from this site.