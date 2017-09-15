Bus company announces diversions for Gosberton and Sutterton services

Several Brylaine bus routes will be diverted while resurfacing of a three-mile stretch of the B1397 and A152 between Gosberton and Sutterton takes place.

From September 18 to October 6 inclusive:

G76/G78 - Start at Donington / Quadring / Gosberton - will divert along Belchmire along West Thorpe Road and Cheboule Lane, West Pinchbeck, Spalding. Expected delay 30 mins each way.

G78/G76 - Start at Link Road, Farm Shop A152 / then to reservoir / School Crescent / Left into Pinchbeck - on service route to Spalding. Expected delay 30mins each way.

G79 - Donington / Gosberton (picking up G53 Passengers and divert along West Thorpe Road to West Pinchbeck/Podehole - Normal service to Spalding. Expected delays 30mins each way.

G53 - Start at Wyberton - normal service to Sutterton and divert onto A16 into Surfleet, pick up normal service in Pinchbeck, picking up G79 passengers at Pinchbeck Bull. Normal service into Spalding. Expected delays 30mins each way.

G53A - Feeder to Stamford. Expect a delay for your service bus through from Spalding to Stamford, please stay in Spalding Bus Station while you wait.

B13 Normal service to Sutterton and divert on A16 to Surfleet, normal service to Spalding (The B13 will NOT serve Gosberton throughout the roadwork period)

From September 18-21 and September 19-30:

K59 - Will operate between Boston & Gosberton only on the above dates - there will be no through service to Spalding and return. With exception of: 0725 Ex Boston - Which will operate as far as Gosberton and then divert back to Donington and along the A52/A17/A16/ A152. This will be delayed by approx one hour into schools.

All parents should be made aware that the return PM from Spalding along the K59 route will terminate at Surfleet. Any passengers wishing to travel beyond Surfleet must make other arrangements.

0745 Ex Donington To Boston School/College will operate as normal. Return journeys will terminate at Gosberton, Salem Street.

There will be no service along Knight Street in Pinchbeck - all passengers should pick up at the Bull or church and use the B13 service into Spalding or Boston.