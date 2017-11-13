Burst main floods conservatory and garden at Spalding home

A burst water main led to a conservatory and garden being flooded at a house in Spalding on Saturday night.

The incident happened near the junction of Hawthorn Bank and Parkway and three-way traffic lights are expected to remain on the scene until Wednesday.

Roadworks at the junction of Hawthorn Bank and Parkway following the burst water main.

Anglian Water says it will pick up the bill for damage to the resident’s property and its specialist cleaning team is working with the resident to get things sorted out.

Several customers were without water until tankers were called in.

A spokesman for Anglian Water told us: “A handful of customers were affected by the burst water main and our engineers used tankers filled with water to get the majority of customers back on water, whilst the water pipe was repaired.

“We were alerted to a burst main on Hawthorn Bank on Saturday night. We worked through the night to repair the water pipe and get customers back on water as quickly as possible.

“Unfortunately a customer’s garden and conservatory has been affected by flooding from the escaped water and we are very sorry for this.

“Our specialist clean-up team is working closely with the resident and we will be picking up the tab to get things back to normal.

“Three-way lights are in place at the junction with Hawthorn Bank and Parkway whilst Anglian Water engineers work to repair the road surface. We expect this work to be completed by Wednesday.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this essential emergency work causes.”