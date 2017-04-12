Burial costs could be raised at Gosberton cemetery

Gosberton Parish Council may be poised to increase the fees charged for burial plots in the village cemetery.

Councillors believe their standard plot purchase fee of £100 for a resident and £200 for a non-resident may be less than that charged by nearby parishes, and were told about one parish where the charges are a little over four times as high as theirs.

Councillors heard the village cemetery has only one row of plots left, offering around 27 spaces.

Earlier, at the annual parish meeting, parish council chairman Coun Tim Smith said: “The cemetery will need to be expanded in the next five years and in order to do this new land will need to be acquired.”

• The parish council has also agreed to place the review of its cemetery fees on the agenda for its May 22 meeting at Gosberton Public Hall along with a review of the rules and regulations concerning the cemetery and memorials.