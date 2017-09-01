Broadgate continues long-term sponsorship of cinema

Broadgate Homes is continuing its sponsorship of the cinema programme at Spalding’s South Holland Centre, as part of its continued commitment to supporting the local community.

Centre manager Sally Harrison said: “We really appreciate the continued support of Broadgate in helping us promote our community cinema programme as widely as possible.

“It all helps us offer good value ticket prices and a wide programme of film including relaxed and sub-titled screenings.”

Spalding-based Broadgate, one of Lincolnshire’s premier new house builders, has been building outstanding quality homes in and around Spalding for over 40 years.

It’s latest development, St John’s Circus, has already proven popular with home buyers and with its new release this month is continuing to do so with its mix of traditional build, generous parking and modern specification including fibre broadband, making it a sought after postcode already.

For more details, contact Broadgate Homes on 01406 380532 or visit www.broadgate-homes.com.