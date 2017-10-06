Bringing professional theatre to Holbeach is part of town regeneration plan

A team driving regeneration in Holbeach is bringing a professional theatre production of Peter Pan to town in December.

District councillor Tracey Carter, from Holbeach Town Action Team (HATT), hopes residents back the step and it will be the first of many plays people enjoy in their home town.

Lamp House Theatre is bringing its production of Peter Pan to Holbeach on Sunday, December 17.

Tracey said: “People don’t always have the means or the funds to travel to other towns to see a play so we thought it would be great to bring a production to Holbeach.”

Regeneration is happening on several fronts, including a bid for the town to become a Heritage Action Zone, which could lead to thousands of pounds pouring into Holbeach for conservation-led projects.

County and district councillor Nick Worth, who revealed news of the bid in March, says a formal application has now been submitted and he hopes to learn in November whether it will go forward to Historic England’s final decision process.

The HATT team’s work has seen traders unite under a LoveHolbeach brand, the launch of new craft and food markets on Saturdays, which could lead to indoor markets being held through the winter, new themed shop window dressing campaigns with Halloween being the next, and a move to renovate empty shops.

Coun Worth said work to replace Peppermint Junction with a roundabout is very much on schedule, and its completion will benefit Holbeach town centre by cutting the number of vehicles going through town.

He said: “I am looking forward to that being completed by Christmas or early new year. I think it will make a big difference to traffic in town, which in turn will make it a more friendly place for people to shop.”

Lamp House Theatre will perform Peter Pan at 2pm and 6pm in the WI Hall, on Park Road, on December 17. Tickets are just £4.50 for adults and £3.50 for concessions, thanks to four district councillors contributing to costs from their ward budgets. Call 01775 764777 for tickets.

