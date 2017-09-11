Brewing up again at Sutton Bridge’s Curlew Centre

Regular Friday morning coffee mornings have returned to the Curlew Centre in Sutton Bridge.

The Curlew Connect Coffee Morning had stopped in July due to an issue over commercial rates, but is now up and running again in the Jubilee Room from 9.30am to 11.30am.

The purpose of the club is to allow people who live locally a chance to get out from their own four walls and meet new people, catch up with friends and enjoy a hot drink.

One of the organisers, Helen Barber, said: “We offer the coffee morning in order to bring the community together, not just in Sutton Bridge but in surrounding areas as well.

“We offer coffee, tea and biscuits and occassionally hot chocolate or cake. We currently have a group of 10-12 regulars who all enjoy the morning and everyone is welcome to come. We also have a lift and disabled facilities, so the coffee morning is very accesible. Entry is free but any donations will be gladly accepted.”

• Pictured at the relaunch are Gavin Ebbs, Carole English, Mick Flindall and Wendy Thrower. Photo: SG040817-113TW