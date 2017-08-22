BREAKING NEWS TUESDAY 2.30PM: Two arrests after immigration swoop in Spalding

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of coming into the UK illegally after a police operation in Spalding today.

It happened at Springfield Nursery in Roman Bank, near Springfields Events and Conference Centre, at about 11.05am.

The men were reportedly found in a lorry normally used for transporting food and will be handed over to Home Office immigration control officers in due course.

However, it is not yet known what country the men had travelled from.