BREAKING NEWS THURSDAY 11.15AM ‘Stranger’ warning to parents and children at Holbeach school

Police are warning pupils and parents at a Holbeach school to be careful after a man approached a girl on Wednesday morning.

The nine-year-old girl was on her way to William Stukeley Primary School in Spalding Road when a man came up to her.

According to a letter sent to parents by the school, seen by Spalding Today, the man asked for the girl’s address and email details.

The man, who the school described as being white, with brown hair and wearing sunglasses, a leather jacket and gloves, eventually left when the girl met up with a friend.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Officers have spoken with the child and the school has issued letters to parents for general awareness.

“There have been no other reports of a similar nature and the man was not seen by any other pupil.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 109 of May 24.