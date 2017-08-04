BREAKING NEWS: Suspected Crowland Co-op ram raiders involved in fatal collision in getaway car

Have your say

A man suspected of driving the Audi getaway vehicle linked to the ram raid at Crowland Co-op was involved in a crash that killed a 51-year-old man from Whittlesey.

The crash happened on Ramsey Road, Whittlesey, at about 4.20am on Tuesday.

A 30-year-old Peterborough man from the Audi was arrested by Cambridgeshire police on suspicion of dangerous driving.

He was released pending further investigation but has since been re-arrested for breaching his prison licence and been recalled to prison.

Two men in the Audi left the scene and police say they are “still outstanding”.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The Audi S3 involved in the collision is being linked to an attempted ATM theft in Crowland.”

Cambridgeshire Police say any updates on the ATM raid will come from Lincolnshire Police.

The man who died has been named as Mark Collin (51).

Emergency services were called following reports of a two vehicle collision.

Mr Collin sadly died at the scene.

The B1040 between Whittlesey and Pondersbridge was closed for some time.

The ram raid in Crowland happened shortly before 4am on Tuesday and a Toyota Hilux used to demolish doors at the shop was abandoned outside, along with the ATM machine, which was dragged out of the shop.

• Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Cambridgeshire Police Road Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident 56 of August 1, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Previously ...

VIDEO: Update - Crowland Co-op bounces back after ram-raid