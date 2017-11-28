BREAKING NEWS: Police arrest animal rights protestors at Pinchbeck

Have your say

Four people have been arrested during a protest against alleged animal cruelty at Brunel Road, Pinchbeck, today (Tuesday).

A police spokesman said: “We are on scene at Woodhead Brothers on Brunel Road, Pinchbeck where a protest is taking place against animal cruelty.

“Following some of the actions of the protestors, a dispersal order has been authorised to prevent harassment to members of the public and staff.

“The dispersal order will be in place until 8pm this evening and covers Woodhead Brothers, Brunel Road, the approach road, Enterprise Way in Spalding. Also covered is Dalegate Food, Fulney Road North, Spalding.

“Four people have been arrested for offences of obstructing the highway, obstruct police and fail to comply with a dispersal order, they remain in custody.”