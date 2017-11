Emergency services are at the scene of what Lincolnshire Police describe as “a very serious collision” on the A17 near Swineshead.

The crash took place at Bicker Bar roundabout, on the A17/A52 junction, shortly after noon.

There are no details yet as to the vehicles involved or casualties but motorists are asked to avoid the area and follow diversions as the road is likely to be affected for some time.

More information will be reported as soon as it becomes available.