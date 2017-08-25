BREAKING NEWS FRIDAY 5.55PM: Scrap metal blaze in Tongue End

Firefighters are currently at the scene of a large blaze involving scrap metal in Tongue End.
It happened at South Fen Road, between Tongue End and Bourne, at about 5.30pm.
More news as soon as we have it...
